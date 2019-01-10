City Hoops-Brinnovid Cup semis cast complete

Cebu City, Philippines – John Dave Food Haus and Talisay City Hall barged into the semifinals of the City Hoops Basketball League Season 6 – Brinnovid Cup after trouncing their respective opponents in the quarterfinals on January 6, 2019 at the Vista Grande Gym in Bulacao, Talisay City.

Talisay City Hall cruised past Cascrete Builders, 128-72, while John Dave Food Haus toppled Z&G Pro and Audio, 105-93.

Jovan Tabay led Talisay City Hall with 16 points.

Next in line for Talisay City Hall is the Talisay District Hospital (TDH) Medicals, which beat Salazar College of Science and Institute of Technology, 89-80, to also make the semis.

John Dave Aznar scored 24 points while Zareygel Rosano and Kent Sanchez added 18 and 16, respectively, to help John Dave Food Haus log the win.

Their semifinals opponent are the Bulldogs, who advanced after shocking tournament-favorite San Remegio Properties, 91-86. /bjo