Tomas to Sinulog guests: Follow the rules and enjoy

CEBU CITY, Philippines–“Follow the rules, and Pit Senyor sa tanan!”

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña urged devotees and guests of the Sinulog 2019 Festival to strictly follow the rules in order to have a peaceful and orderly celebration of Cebu’s grandest festival.

“The most important thing here is we shouldn’t compromise the safety of the people. Just follow the rules… Bisag mamenus ang kalingawan, basta masafe lang gyud ang mga tawo,” said Osmeña in a press conference today.

“Remember, in Sinulog, we are celebrating the feast of Señor Sto. Niño, the Holy Child. The fiesta is not for the palahubog and adis-adis to go around. The fiesta is for children. Ato gyud nang i-create ang environment nga mugawas ang atong mga bata,” he added.

The mayor sits as the chairperson of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

Earlier today, Osmeña handed out the subsidy worth P400,000 to each of the 24 contingents participating in the Sinulog Festival.

The subsidy is the city’s way of supporting the participating contingents. /rcg