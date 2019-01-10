Filipinos’ #NewYearNewMe Goals: Learning a new language, new cuisine and self-care retreats

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A study commissioned by digital travel company Agoda revealed that learning a new language, learning a new cuisine and self-care retreats are the top 3 items that Filipinos want to tick off from their bucket list in 2019.

The study conducted by market research firm Lightspeed surveyed 5,505 respondents — including 1,000 Filipinos — from December 7 to 20, 2018.

The respondents were from Australia, China, Israel, Japan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Philippines and United Arab Emirates and were interviewed online.

Agoda said the respondents were asked to rank seven travel experiences on their 2019 bucket list. These include: learn a new language, learn to cook a new cuisine, try a new sport, self-care retreat, join or watch a sporting event and digital detox.

Women’s preferences

Filipino women under the 18 to 29 years old category rank trying a new sport as their top goal followed by learning a new language and learning to cook a new cuisine.

Those in the 30 to 39 years old age group prefer digital detox, trying a new sport, and going on a self-care retreat. Women 40 to 49 years old want to go on a digital detox and view or participate in an international sporting event; while those who are above 50 years old chose to go on self-care retreat and view/participate international sporting event.

On indulging in self-care retreats, Agoda, in a statement, said travelers need to prioritize physical and emotional well-being to rejuvenate both the mind and the body. “From meditation retreats, yoga courses to spa holidays, there is plenty for the global travelers to do to revitalize their souls,” said Agoda.

Men’s preferences

In the bucket list of Filipino men between 18 to 29 years old are: learning a new language, viewing/participating in an international sporting event, and trying a new sport. Those between the ages of 30 and 39 like to go on a self-care retreat, view an international sporting event, and try a new sport.

Filipino men in the 40 to 49 years old category prefer going to a self-care retreat and soak in digital detox. Those above 50 years old would like to detach themselves from the digital world and learn to cook a new cuisine.

Cuisine, language

Agoda said 14 percent of respondents chose learning to prepare a new cuisine as the number one choice for their 2019 travels.

“Cooking can be therapeutic and learning to cook local food can be a good way to experience the culture of a city,” said Agoda.

On the other hand, 52 percent of the survey participants said they want to learn a second or third language this year given that traveling has become a serious priority for many people.

“Whether you are an aspiring polyglot or looking to pick up basic language skills to be a savvier traveler, it pays to be able to speak the native tongue of the country you’re visiting,” said Agoda.

Agoda is an online travel booking platform with headquarters in Singapore. It commissioned Lightspeed, an independent market research firm with its Asia Pacific headquarters located in Singapore, to conduct the survey. Agoda said they employ more than 3,700 staff across 53 cities in more than 30 countries./elb