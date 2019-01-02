Sinulog 2019 opening salvo without mobile signal declared a success

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The over two-hour grand launching program of this year’s Sinulog had proven that the organizers could make Sinulog 2019 happen even without cellular phones, said Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) Executive Committee Chairperson David Tumulak.

Time element, Tumulak said, was a very vital element of the program production that they “practiced” during the kick-off on Friday, January 11.

“So far sa technical aspect, okay gyud. We already anticipated [the signal shutoff], wala na mi nigamit sa mga cellphones. This is a dry run for the committee in case of the signal shut [off] nga i-enforce sa PNP (Philippine National Police), we can still run Sinulog 2019 without using our cellphones,” Tumulak said in an interview with the press after the grand launching.

Aside from using hand-held radios to communicate, the members of the committee also followed a fixed time for each part of the program.

“Kaganiha pagstart, synchronize tanan [members of the working committee] using our cellphone timers,” Tumulak said.

The kick-off started with a parade participated by a contingent from PNP, officials of Cebu City government, and delegations from the city’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry and the 14 participating schools and universities. It started in Juan Luna Avenue near the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and ended at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

For the first time in a Sinulog launching, the SFI acknowledged persons and institutions that contributed to the successes of Sinulog since its first year in 1980.

The Sinulog dance presentation of the 14 participating schools from the cities of Cebu and Mandaue immediately followed the giving of awards.

The kick-off was capped by a two-minute fireworks display at exactly 6 p.m./dbs