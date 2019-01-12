Sinulog Idol: Star of the Night Abaquita wows judges with her Narda rendition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No doubt that she was named as Star of the Night during the first round of Sinulog Idol Season 10 held at Plaza Independencia on January 11, Friday.

Jessa Abaquita was one of the most applauded contestants as she gave a powerful rendition of “Narda”, a Kamikazee original. She garnered an average of 95.33 percent.

“Super happy ko. Wala ko mag expect kay daghan kaayong maayo. Nakulbaan ko sa akong first performance kay naa jud ang pressure,” she told the reporters.

Abaquita chose the song “Narda” since she was inspired with Tawag Ng Tanghalan Season 2 grand champion and Cebuana singer Janine Berdin’s version in 2018.

“Feel nako bagay sa akong voice sad (ang song),” she added.

When asked how she can sustain the week-long competition, she answered, “Mag practice lang.”

This is not Abaquita’s first try in Sinulog Idol. She auditioned in 2017 and 2012 but she did not push through because she was not yet ready.

“Wala pa kaayo ko’y experience ato na time. Karon ready na,” she said.

A native of Barangay Lawaan 3, Talisay City, the 20-year old singer joined several singing contests in the past.

She won the Talisay Idol 2018 and joined Tawag ng Tanghalan last year.

Resident judge and mentor Jay Unchuan was tasked to give comments on Abaquita’s performance last Friday.

For her, this is the right time for Abaquita to join Sinulog Idol.

“Every year mag expect ko to hear your voice. This is the right time that you join Sinulog Idol. Yes, you are good. The question is, can you still be better? That is the challenge,” Unchuan said.

One more chance

Joining Abaquita on the top three were Vanessa Parame who belted out Rihanna’s “Love on Brain” and Rache May Parco who performed Scorpion’s “Still Loving You.”

The Magic 12 were also all smiles last Friday after Apple Abarquez, one of the judges announced that no one got eliminated on that night.

Abarquez reminds the finalists that the elimination round will start on January 12, Sunday, the second night of the week-long singing competition.

“But let this serve as a lesson to everyone ha. You are not safe all the time,” she said.

Abarquez also told the finalists to work hard in their next performances.

But what was the reason of the judges why there was no elimination on the first night?

“Sayang man sad ba na first day nga nagpakita sa ilang talent. We are giving them one more chance to prove what they can showcase,” Unchuan said.

Completing this year’s Magic 12 are Jake Batiancela, James Alfafara, Jonas Elarcosa, Yad Jayme, Maica Papas, Shim Dagatan, Mikee Allaga, Kyla Dizon, and Zane Dugaduga./dbs