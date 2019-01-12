Talisay wins Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2019

CEBU CITY — It’s a third-peat for performers from the Talisay City Central Elementary School as they bagged the championship of the ritual dance showdown for the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2019.

The competition held this afternoon, Saturday (January 12), was dance parade covering nearly two kilometers along Osmeña Boulevard starting from the Cebu Provincial Capitol to the Cebu City Sports Center grounds, where contending groups from five towns and cities of the province competed for top prizes.

Carcar City Division won second, followed by Tribu Malipayon of Consolacion, in third place; Sining Sto. Niño Folkloric Troupe of the City of Bogo in fourth place; and Tribu Ginatilanon, of Ginatilan town, coming in fifth.

Their corresponding cash prizes are as follows: Talisay City Central Elementary School – P350, 000; Carcar City Division – P300,000; Tribu Malipayon of Consolacion – P250,000; Sining Sto. Niño Folkloric Troupe of the City of Bogo, P200,000; and Tribu Ginatilanon, P150,000.

Special awards for the Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2019 were also given away. The Best in Musicality was also won by the Talisay City Central Elementary School, as well as the Best in Street Dancing.

The Sinulog sa Lalawigan is one of the key events held during the annual Sinulog Festival, which, this year, will culminate in a mardi gras-like grand parade on January 20./ elb