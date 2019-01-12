Ravena, Paras get into the action in SMS Boystown

Minglanilla, Cebu – Chooks-to-Go ambassadors and amateur superstars Kobe Paras and Thirdy Ravena could not help but join in on the action during the Manok ng Bayan-Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas 3×3 event at the Sisters of Mary Boystown in Minglanilla on Saturday, January 12, 2019.

Paras, the incoming forward of the University of the Philippines, and Ravena, the UAAP Season 82 Finals MVP, were only supposed to be there as guests speakers but got caught up in the energy of the kids, who were trying to set a new world record for most players simultaneously playing 3×3 basketball.

With the sun shining after a few days of gloomy weather, Paras and Ravena took the court and played 3×3 with the Cebuano champions of the 2018 SBP U-16 3×3 Pambansang Tatluhan — Michael Carin, CJ Gonzales, Emilio Badiana, and Renzo Gantala.

With a very appreciative crowd cheering their every move, Paras and Ravena were all smiles afterwards.

“We couldn’t help but also join in the fun with these history-makers,” shared Paras.

"It was a treat to play with these kids and I'm happy to be with them in such a historic day like this," added Ravena.