Chooks-to-Go fulfills dreams of Sisters of Mary School kids

Minglanilla, Cebu —Chooks-to-Go handed over a thanksgiving check amounting to P100,000 to the Sisters of Mary School Boystown as their way of showing their appreciation to the school for hosting the successful Chooks-to-Go Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) 3×3 Basketball Tournament on Saturday in Minglanilla.

However, Chooks-to-Go led by Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. president, Ronald Mascariñas, had another surprise up their sleeve.

“When I walked in here, ang daming nagpapasalamat sa amin. Pero kami talaga ang nagpapasalamat sa inyo,” Mascariñas said during his opening remarks of the two-day competition that concludes on Sunday at the SMS-Girlstown in Talisay City.

“With such a young age, you are already giving back to the country as the points we will accumulate here will help in our journey to the 2020 Olympics,” he added.

“That is why on top of the 100,000, we are going to give P100,000 every month to help continue the cycle of goodwill by the sisters here.”

It was an announcement that pleasantly surprised the SBP officials present during the opening as the amount would go a long way towards nation-building through the popular sport of basketball.

“On-the-spot yun eh. Napagusapan lang namin is magbibigay sila ng 100,000. Yung magbibigay siya ng monthly, on-the-spot yun, doon lang sa stage at siya lang nagsabi dahil natuwa siya sa nakita niyang reception at involvement ng mga bata at mga madre,” relayed SBP executive director, Sonny Barrios.

SMS-Boystown athletic director Van Halen Parmis explained that they would use the funds that they would be receiving to continue the development of their sports program and to build more rooms inside the institution.

“Sa totoo lang yung heart ko, umiyak ako,” gushed Parmis. “I’m happy and blessed sa Boystown and Girlstown kasi yung Chooks-to-Go magbibigay ng P100,000 per month, malaking bagay sa mga opportunities ng bata. Yung wish namin po, tupad na po eh. Natupad yung wish namin dahil sa Chooks-to-Go. Dahil din sa SBP, na-recognize yung Boystown.”

The principal of SMS Girlstown, Sister Laresa Morasa, SM, was delighted with the development.

“The kids’ happiness is our happiness,” she said. /rcg