Comelec checkpoints start this 12:01 a.m. –Sinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Starting at 12:01 a.m. this Sunday, January 12, the police will start implementing the Comelec checkpoints in different areas of Central Visayas.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that he will personally monitor the strict implementation of checkpoints in the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Talisay and Cebu.

In line with this, the head of the regional police said that a reward will be given to the members of the first unit that can confiscate firearms.

He did not elaborate about the reward.

Sinas also revealed that they will be augmented by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in implementing checkpoints to areas with a history of violence like Guihulngan City in Negros Oriental.

Sinas also revealed that the army has agreed to provide additional manpower if needed.

In a related development, Sinas said that their office has not received any formal request for a gun ban exemption.

He however, stressed that they will be very strict in assessing any request.

Sinas also told Cebu Daily News Digital that starting this 1 a.m., all security detail provided to mayors and other VIPs will be recalled for review. /rcg