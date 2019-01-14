Hog raisers assured: Strict measures done to prevent swine fever’s entry in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Hog raisers have no cause for alarm over possible entry of the African swine fever (ASF) in Central Visayas, the Department of Agriculture said in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

However, authorities have to strictly observe precautionary measures such as the ban on importation and entry of domestic and wild pigs as well as swine products from other countries with ASF cases, according to DA regional executive director Salvador Diputado.

In his statement, Diputado said various agencies have exerted efforts to prevent the entry of ASF to the region./dbs