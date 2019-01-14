Noted Cebuano bizman donates P1M to PRO-7 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Douglas LuYm, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the LuDo and LuYm Corporation has donated P1 million to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) today, January 14.

“I always believe that a strong military makes a strong nation. A strong police makes a very safe city to live in. As long as the policemen do their job, I’m always behind them to support,” said LuYm in a speech after the turnover ceremony.

The businessman said he hopes his donation of P1 million will help finance the litigation fees of policemen who are facing charges brought by legitimate operations.

The charges usually concern human rights or administrative cases.

LuYm even promised to provide the police with the best best lawyers.

The noted businessman said that this was not the first time he extended help to the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

In 2017, he also actively supported the soldiers who were deployed to Marawi City in Lanao del Sur through the LuDo golf tournament that LuYm chairs.

The charity event was able to raise P7M for the soldiers who were sent to Marawi as well as for the victims of the siege.

He is also hoping to raise the same amount for the Naga landslide victims through another golf tournament.

Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, PRO-7 director, profusely thanked the businessman for his kind gesture.

He said support from the private sector is a huge morale booster for his men.

However, Sinas clarified that people who would like to extend help to the police should do so with sincerity and not for anything else.

“Kung ganahan motabang, tabang lang pero dili sila hatagan og pabor. Di sila pwede maexcuse because nihatag sila,” said Sinas.

Sinas said that LuYm never asked for anything in return for the support and for this he is grateful.

As for the cash donation, Sinas said that policemen who are facing administrative charges for performing their duties in a legitimate police operation may send a proposition to the PRO-7 seeking financial assistance for their cases.

“Luoy kaayo atong mga pulis. Pag 2016 daghan kaayong nadismiss tungod kay gikasuhan sila tungod sa mga police operations kabahin sa war on drugs. Mahal kaayo ang pambayad sa abogado. At least matabangan na nato sila,” said Sinas.

Sinas also said that PRO-7 will not accept donations from incumbent politicians but he encouraged these politicians to send their help directly to police stations or headquarters nearest them.

“Pwede man sila mohatag pero ideretso na nila sa ilang local police. Dili nami modawat ana dinhi sa PRO-7,” said Sinas.

Sinas also reminded the chiefs of police to never accept help if the benefactor is asking for something in return. /rcg