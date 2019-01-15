Have children wear name tags during Sinulog – CCPO

Cebu City, Philippines – In its bid for an orderly Sinulog, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is urging parents to let their children wear name tags during the festivities.

In an advisory in the official Facebook page of CCPO’s ‘I-Tug-An ni CD’ program, parents and adults who are planning to bring their children to Sinulog-related events are asked to place name tags on the minors so that it would be easier for them to contact relatives if the they get lost.

The name tags should indicate the child’s name, age, address, and contact number of his or her immediate relative.

“Sa tanang kasa-ulogan sa Sinulog 2019, gi-awhag ang mga ginikanan sa pagsul-ob sa ilang mga bata ug name tag… Kini magamit ingkaso adunay mga batang mawala hilabi na tungod sa bugso sa gidaghanon sa tao sa kadalanan,” the advisory stated. BJO