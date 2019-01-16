Palma: Church to stay away from politics

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Church and its leaders will be better off staying away from politics.

This was the pronouncement of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma pertaining to the upcoming midterm elections during the press conference at the Archbishop Palace on Wednesday, January 16.

“As I always said even as a young priest, the area of the politics are the areas of the politicians,” said the prelate.

According to Palma, he will never publicly show support for a politician because church leaders are meant to guide the faithful in their personal choice and not influence them.

“I will never make a public pronouncement in favor of a politician. No public commitment or public campaign to anybody. We will let the people discern and decide which politician they think will serve the community best,” said the archbishop.

He urged the faithful to pray for a fair, honest and peaceful elections this coming May and to pray for guidance in casting their votes.

“As members of the church, we uphold a clean, honest and peaceful elections. We will try to do our best to do that,” said the prelate.

Palma also added that politics should steer clear of religious activities as well including the Sinulog festival and keep the solemnity of the celebration as both a religious and cultural activity./mga