San Fernando barangay captain shot dead in town’s Poblacion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The incumbent barangay captain of Magsico of San Fernando town was shot dead in the town’s Barangay South Poblacion on the evening of Wednesday, January 16.

San Fernando Mayor Neneth Retuya identified the victim of the recent shooting as Johnny Arriesgado, who was also a former Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president of this southern Cebu town.

According to initial reports from the San Fernando Police, the barangay chief was ambushed near the town center inside his car.

In an earlier Cebu Daily News report, Arriesgado and two other town councilors were arrested for illegal possession of firearms in July 2017./dbs