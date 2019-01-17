Paraguay wins Best in Swimsuit; Philippines gets special award

Miss Paraguay Gabriela Soley was hailed Best in Swimsuit during the Miss Intercontinent preliminary competition held at Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila on Wednesday night, January 16.

Wearing a Honey Lim two-piece swimsuit also worn by the 89 other candidates, Soley was adjudged as the woman with the best body.

Earlier in the week, Soley was hailed as Miss Playa Calatagan during the swimwear segment in Batangas.

Miss Philippines Karen Gallman received the Miss Fiber Health Body Beautiful Award, a recognition given by a pageant sponsor.

The evening was also marked by the Philippine Designers Evening Gown Fashion Show, where the candidates wore gowns created by Filipino designers. Kumi Miyamae, chief operating officer Miss Intercontinental Japan, said this showcases the talent and creativity of Filipino designers.

Chico Estiva, who designed the won of Miss Belarus, won Best Designer. Miyamae described the candidates as “confident women who obviously worked hard for the bodies they have.”

“I believe they have come to accept and love the body they have and be proud of the body that they are in,” she said during her opening message before the start of the competition.

Miyamae also expressed gratitude to the Philippines for welcoming the pageant, which was supposed to be held in Japan. Miss Intercontinental Japan earned the rights to host the pageant but they had difficulty in securing a venue due to preparations for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“Miss Intercontinental would not be bere if the Philippines did not open its arms to welcome us,” she said. Miyamae also thanked Rodgil Flores, whom she described as the pageant’s resident director “who has continuously work hard and use his talents and skills to make sure that all our shows are a succes.”

The 47th Miss Intercontinental Coronation Night will be held on January 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena.