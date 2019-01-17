Concerts inside malls are allowed during the Sinulog

Concerts that will be held inside the malls in Cebu City are the only gigs allowed during the Sinulog festival 2019.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, overall chairperson of the executive committee of the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI), said concerts inside malls in Cebu City, which will take place starting this Friday, January 18 up to Sunday, January 20, are allowed.

“So far, there will be no events and gigs. There will be concerts during Sinulog but they will be held inside malls. Daghan ni sila mga concerts,” said Tumulak.

Perhaps anticipating that they will not be given approval, no business establishments applied for a special permit to host parties.

Tumulak said only one business establishment attempted to apply for a special permit to host gigs but was rejected.

“Only one establishment applied but it was declined since we found out that they will be hosting parties within the 300-meter radius ban,” Tumulak said.

Last January 5, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña issued an executive order banning parties, gigs, concerts and other outdoor events within a 300-meter radius of the Sinulog procession and parade route, as well as on Escario Street.

Osmeña, who sits as the chairperson of SFI, also banned the selling, drinking and distribution of liquor within the same areas. The measures, according to Osmeña, were placed in order to prevent chaos arising from rowdy crowds, and alcohol-soaked events./mga