City of Carcar’s Nicole Yance Borromeo tops runway competition of Sinulog Festival Queen

Cebu City, Philippines – Three Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 candidates stood out during the parade of festival costumes and runway competition on January 17, Thursday, at the SM City Cebu.

City of Carcar’s lead dancer Nicole Yance Borromeo bagged the Best in Runway and Miss Philippine Airlines awards.

“I always work with all my heart. I just did it for Santo Niño. He is with me. I gave it all and it feels so good,” she said when asked for a comment after winning two awards.

Borromeo was wearing an 11-kilogram ball gown designed by Orville Biongcoc inspired by the City of Carcar’s 2019 theme, which is repentance.

Biongcoc resembled the theme to a dove. Each feather on Borromeo’s costume was handcrafted using multiple fabrics.

The gown has gold details that also symbolize the city’s rich cultural history and architecture.

The 18-year-old bet also got the loudest cheer from the crowd.

“I was really surprised when I saw people. I am grateful for their support,” she added.

Another candidate who won special awards was Phoebe Godinez from Talisay City contingent.

She placed second in the runway competition and received the Miss Magnolia Pambansang Manok plum.

“I will do my best make myself and my family proud,” she said.

Chloe Boton Boone of Tribu Higaonon sa San Nicolas Proper also stood out and finished third in the runway competition. She was also hailed as the SM Sinulog Queen 2019.

The 16 candidates were judged through the following criteria: 50 percent beauty and figure and 50 percent projection, costume, gracefulness, and overall performance.

Judges were Lalaune Husain, SUN regional customer development manager; Marijo Araneta, Philippine Airlines sales and services manager at PAL Gorordo Ticket Office; Macario Balali, Cebu Landmasters Inc. – Vice President for Human Resources and Admin; Philipp Tampus, world renowned designer and president of Clothes for Life, Inc. and Marilou Mayoral-Kiunisala, assistant manager of SM City Cebu.

Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 coronation night will be on January 18, Friday, at the Cebu City Sports Center. bjo