Politicos be warned: No tarps, no selfies, no riding on floats during Sinulog parade

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aside from prohibiting politicians from installing self-serving tarpaulins along the routes of the Sinulog solemn procession and parade, they are also being discouraged from taking selfies with the crowd and riding on board floats this Sunday, January 20.

“We ask them to avoid taking selfies along the Sinulog routes so as not to interrupt the dancers and performers. Also, it might also cause delay,” saidÂ Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, Â the overall chairperson of the executive committee of Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

Tumulak, speaking to reporters after the SFI-led coordination meeting with participating contingents at the Cebu City Sports Center this morning, added that all other safety measures in tomorrow’s procession and grand parade are already in place.

The Sinulog mardi gras-like grand parade will be participated in by 24 performing contingents, 51 floats, and at least 30 higantes and puppeteers.

“We won’t also allow them (politicians) to ride on floats. The crowd may throw plastic bottles at them which may lead to chaos. We’re doing these not only to prevent politicizing Sinulog but also for their own safety,” he added.

Organizers of the Sinulog Festival 2019 and the Cebu City Government earlier reminded politicians who want to join the festival to avoid initiating any election-related activities such as placing their tarpaulins near the Sinulog routes.

Earlier today, Friday (January 18), Cebu City Mayor Tomas OsmeÃ±a, in a Facebook post, ordered the taking down of the huge Sinulog-themed tarpaulin of Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, a senatorial candidate in the May elections, that was seen in the corner of General Maxilom and Imus Streets, Cebu City.

It was taken down this afternoon by personnel from the Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, Enhancement (Probe) team of Cebu City. /elb