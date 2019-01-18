Cebu City’s PROBE team takes down Imee Marcos’ tarpaulin

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A team from the Cebu City Government’s Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE) has taken down the tarpaulin of Ilocos Norte Governor and May 2019 Senatorial bet Imee Marcos.

A video sent by PROBE to members of the media revealed that the tarpaulin was placed on a corner of Gen. Maxilom Avenue and Imus Road in downtown Cebu City.

It was taken down around 2:45 p.m. today, Friday (January 18), or six hours after Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña posted a photo of Marcos’ tarpaulin on his official Facebook page, requesting her to take it down.

In a follow-up post, Osmeña also posted a text message that he received from Marcos, the latter thanking the former for reminding politicians like her to refrain from politicizing the Sinulog Festival.

“Dear Mayor Tommy, thank you for the reminder, and I have asked our supporters to take the tarp down. Meanwhile, Viva Pit Señor! Imee,” Marcos’ text message read.

Meanwhile, PROBE, in a statement, said they had also started patrolling the streets of Cebu City to take down other political tarpaulins.

Osmeña earlier warned politicians, especially those running for the May 2019 midterm elections, not to politicize the Sinulog Festival 2019 by avoiding putting up tarpaulins and doing other election-related activities.

At least four Senatorial bets are reportedly joining the Sinulog festival./dbs