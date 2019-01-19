Photo gallery: Images from the Sto. Niño fluvial procession in Cebu, reenactment of first Mass in PH

Cebu City, Philippines – The images of Sto. Niño de Cebu and Our Lady of Guadalupe sailed down the Mactan Channel on board a “galleon” early Saturday morning, January 19, 2019, for the annual fluvial procession.

Accompanied by a flotilla of fishing boats and larger vessels, MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., a galleon replica bearing the image of the child Jesus, left the Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City at 6:15 a.m.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and a group of priests escorted the images during the annual sea procession, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor.

After the sea procession, the sacred images were brought back to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño where a Mass was celebrated as well as the reenactment of the first Mass in the Philippines.

Here are some images of the 2019 fluvial procession and the reenactment of the first Mass: