Photo gallery: Images from the Sto. Niño fluvial procession in Cebu, reenactment of first Mass in PH

Cebu City, Philippines – The images of Sto. Niño de Cebu and Our Lady of Guadalupe sailed down the Mactan Channel on board a “galleon” early Saturday morning, January 19, 2019, for the annual fluvial procession.
Accompanied by a flotilla of fishing boats and larger vessels, MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., a galleon replica bearing the image of the child Jesus, left the Muelle Osmeña in Lapu-Lapu City at 6:15 a.m.
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and a group of priests escorted the images during the annual sea procession, one of the highlights of the Fiesta Señor.
After the sea procession, the sacred images were brought back to the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño where a Mass was celebrated as well as the reenactment of the first Mass in the Philippines.
Here are some images of the 2019 fluvial procession and the reenactment of the first Mass:
The “galleon” carrying the Sto. Niño arrives in Pier 1 in Cebu City. Photo by Morexette Erram
MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., a galleon replica bearing the image of the child Jesus, cruises through the Mactan Channel. photo by Benjie Talisic
MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., a galleon replica bearing the image of the child Jesus, cruises through the Mactan Channel. photo by Marc Cosep
Devotees welcome the arrival of the image of the Holy Child in Pier 1 in Cebu City. photo by Morexette Erram
View of the fluvial procession from the sea craft of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7). photo by Benjie Talisic
MV Super Joy of Roble Shipping Inc., the ship carrying the image of the child Jesus, cruises through the Mactan Channel early Saturday morning. photo by Morexette Erram
Small sea crafts join the fluvial procession. photo by Benjie Talisic
The galleon replica carrying the sacred images during the fluvial procession is about to dock at Pier 1 in Cebu City.| Photo by Junjie Mendoza
Sinulog dancers practice their welcome dance while waiting for the galleon replica carrying the Señor Sto. Niño to dock at Pier 1 from the fluvial procession.|Photo by Junjie Mendoza
Devotees hold aloft their images of the Holy Child and their children as they wait for the arrival of the vessel carrying the Sto. Niño image from the sea procession.| Photo by Junjie Mendoza
The images of the Señor Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe are brought down the MV Joy Roble after it docked from the fluvial procession.| Photo by Junjie Mendoza
The glass encased images of the Sto. Niño and Our Lady of Guadalupe arrive at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño from the fluvial procession.|Photo by Junjie Mendoza
Spanish soldiers and bare-chested natives in slippers plant a wooden cross at the basilica during the reenactment of the first Mass there.| Photo by Junjie Mendoza
Fr. Pacifico “Jun” Nohara, Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño, baptizes Cebu’s Chieftain Rajah Humabon and his wife Humanay and a group of natives during the reenactment of the first baptism in the country.|Photo by Junjie Mendoza
Aside from the first baptism, the first wedding was also reenacted at the reenactment of the first Mass at the basilica on Saturday, January 19.|Photo by Junjie Mendoza
Devotees wave their hands and images of the Sto. Niño as they sing Gozos during the reeactment of the first Mass.| Photo by Junjie Mendoza
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.