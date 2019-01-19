Cebu cops seize P8.5M of suspected shabu, nab 43-year-old woman in Talisay operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A search on a house of a drug suspect in Talisay City on Saturday, January 19, yielded 1.2 kilograms of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P8.5 million.

Senior Inspector Alejandro Batobalonos, chief of the Cebu Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), said operatives of the Cebu Provincial Intelligence Branch and the PDEU also arrested drug suspect, Lita Montillano, also known as Charisse, 43, after serving the search warrant against her and allegedly discovering the suspected shabu inside her house in Barangay Lawaan.

Batobalonos said that they served the search warrant at past 9 a.m. on Saturday.| Benjie B. Talisic