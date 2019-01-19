Cebu City Sharks log fourth straight win

Cebu City, Philippines – The Cebu City Sharks-Casino Ethyl Alcohol continued their steady climb up the standings after they nipped the Muntinlupa Cagers, 80-73, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup on Saturday, January 19, at the Marist School Gymnasium in Marikina City.

The win — Cebu’s fourth in a row — raised their win-loss record to 10-11 and on track for one of the slots in the playoffs in the south division.

The game was hanging in the balance, tied at 64-all, when the Sharks scored eight straight — a long two-pointer by Patrick Cabahug, a short stab by Edrian Lao, a layup down the middle by Harold Cincoflores and two free-throws by William McCaloney — that shoved the Sharks to a 72-64 lead, with 2:09 to go.

A deuce by Chito Jaime cut Cebu’s lead to six but Cabahug dashed Muntinlupa’s hopes for a comeback with a three-pointer that gave the Sharks a 75-66 advantage with 57 seconds remaining.

Cabahug led the way for the Sharks with 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals while former Cesafi MVP Jaybie Mantilla had his best game as a semi-pro, scoring 15 points.

Lao and Cincoflores, both former University of the Visayas Green Lancers, came alive in the second half and scored 14 and 10 points, respectively. bjo