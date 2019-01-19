Celebrities to expect in Sinulog Grand Parade

Cebu City, Philippines – Aside from the dancing contingents, spectators should also watch out for Filipino celebrities who will be joining the Sinulog Festival 2019 Grand Parade on January 20, Sunday.

GMA Network will have a powerhouse line-up with “Cain at Abel” stars Dingdong Dantes, Dennis Trillo, Sanya Lopez, and Solenn Heussaff, who will board the Kapuso float during the parade.

“Excited ako kasi first time ko mag Sinulog pero second time ko na sa Cebu. Na e-excite ako tomorrow lalo na sa parade,” Lopez told the members of Cebu Entertainment Group.

Lopez also revealed that she wants to visit the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu.

Just like Lopez, Trillo is also excited to meet and celebrate Sinulog Festival with Cebuano fans.

“Excited po ako dahil kadalasan pag pumupunta po kami dito for Sinulog, ako lagi parang isang araw lang tapos mall show lang,” he said.

It will also be Trillo’s first time to board the Kapuso float and witness the Sinulog parade route filled with revelers.

For Dantes, he is looking forward to a new Sinulog experience in the future.

“Siguro madalas pumupunta for Sinulog it is either sa mall show or sa parada while on board the float. Nakikita namin gaano kasaya ang mga tao sa kalsada talaga eh. Isa sa mga gusto ko na mangyari in the future eh talaga yung nasa street and experiencing the real thing and stay for more than a day,” Dantes said.

This is Dantes’ third time in Cebu City for the Sinulog Festival.

Heussaff describes her Sinulog Festival experiences as fun.

“I hope na ma experience din namin soon ang sa streets,” she added.

GMA’s longest running noontime show “Eat Bulaga!” will also have Phenomenal Star Maine Mendoza and comedian Allan K.

This was confirmed by Cebuano actor and “That’s My Bae” winner Kenneth Earl Medrano on his Facebook post last January 19, Saturday.

“Mga Dabarkadz kita ta bukas sa Sinulog Grand Parade 2019,” Medrano said on his Facebook post.

Other Cebuano Dabarkadz who are joining the “Eat Bulaga!” float are Miss Millennial Philippines 2018 Shaila Mae Rebortera and DJ Malaya Macaraeg.

Kapamilya stars Empoy Marquez and Melai Cantiveros are also expected this Sunday.

Josie Pereyra, the Promo Queen of Cebu and the owner of JSP Ads and Promotions confirmed to Cebu Daily News Digital that Marquez and Cantiveros will board the M Lhuillier float.

Marquez is known for the 2017 indie film, “Kita Kita” with Alessandra de Rossi.

Cantiveros on her part rose to fame when she won ABS-CBN’s Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) in 2009.

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” cast lead by Coco Martin are also attending this Sunday.

In a video shared by Coco Martin PH, the 37-year old actor confirmed that John Prats, Mark Lapid, Lito Lapid, and Yassi Pressman will join him this Sunday.

Cebu’s very own Karencitta will also join Sheena Beauty Centre’s Sinulog float as confirmed by Chiqui Lastierre of Viva Entertainment.

Karencitta popularized the songs, “Cebuana”, “No Apology”, and “Bam Bam Bam.” bjo