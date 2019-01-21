TD ‘Amang’ weakens but sea trips remain suspended in 5 provinces

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The weather condition in Cebu City and province has improved as Tropical Depression “Amang” is expected to weaken into a low pressure area (LPA) within the next 12 hours, the state-run weather bureau said.

However, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) cautions residents of Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon and Northern Samar against light to moderate and periodic heavy rains in their locality.

Small vessels are still advised to refrain from venturing over the eastern, northern and southern seaboards of Luzon, and in Visayas.

Here are the sea trips that are still suspended as per the Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas Cebu Substation as of 5 p.m. today, Jan. 21, 2019: Luzon: Sorsogon, Masbate, and Ticao island. Visayas: Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran and Leyte. /mga