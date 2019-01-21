Pre-Sinulog party organizer confirms death of senior high student, but not the cause

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Organizers of a pre-Sinulog concert held at the Cebu Business Park last Saturday, January 19, confirmed the death of a 19-year-old female senior high school student who attended their event.

The confirmation was done through a public statement issued by the organizers, a copy of which was sent to Cebu Daily News Digital.

The statement, however, neither confirmed nor denied if the death was caused by illegal drugs, an unverified report that has been circulating on social media today, Monday, (January 21).

In a chat with CDNDigital, Perl Jacalan, who is speaking in behalf of the organizers, said that the organizers of the Plus63 Music and Arts Festival have extended their sympathies to the family of the victim.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of the 19-year-old woman, who attended Plus63, an annual music and arts festival at the grounds of Cebu Business Park last January 19, 2019,” Jacalan read from the statement.

The statement also narrated that the victim collapsed during the event, and a medical team and on-site doctor immediately decided to send her to the nearest hospital, which is in Barangay Kamputhaw, Cebu City.

“Around midnight on the event day, our medical team was sought after the said woman collapsed at the VIP deck area. Our on-site doctor immediately decided to bring her to the nearest hospital.”

According to Jacalan, the organizers were informed only Monday, January 21, that the victim has died.

“Our team recently received news regarding the woman passing away at around 3pm on Sunday, January 20. We express our deepest sympathies to the family,” it added.

Jacalan assured the public that the organizers are now coordinating with the authorities who are investigating the incident.

The spokesperson also assured that the organizers have complied with all requirements and implemented security measures needed during the event.

“The proper authorities are investigating the incident. The organizer will provide them with whatever assistance they need… The organizer did their due diligence and complied with all the stringent requirements of the venue and even enhanced security measures,” said Jacalan.

Here’s the full official statement from Plus63:

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of the 19 year old woman, who attended Plus63, an annual music and arts festival at the grounds of Cebu Business Park last January 19, 2019.

Around midnight on the event day, our medical team was sought after the said woman collapsed at the VIP deck area. Our on-site doctor immediately decided to bring her to the nearest hospital, Perpetual Succour Hospital.

Our team recently received news regarding the woman passing away at around 3pm on Sunday, January 20. We express our deepest sympathies to the family.” /mga