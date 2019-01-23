Consolacion’s Sinulog victory marks two milestones

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Tribu Malipayon’s win as the Sinulog 2019 grand champion in the Free Interpretation (FI) category was a victory of two firsts.

It was the first time for the Municipality of Consolacion to send a contingent in the Sinulog Festival.

It was also the first time for Lemuel Rosos to choreograph a contingent competing for one of the Philippines’ grandest festivals.

Tribu Malipayon was also awarded Best in Costume and Best in Musicality.

Rosos said he was overwhelmed by the judge’s decision.

He said it was teamwork that led them to victory.

“Everyone worked hard to make the performance possible. From the creative team of assistant choreographers, dance masters, make-up artists, drivers, artists, parents, cooks, instrumentalists, teachers. The support was overwhelming,” he said.

Rosos said the local government unit of Consolacion poured in financial and logistical support alongside the assistance of sponsors.

The performance, which draw inspiration from the sarok, a hat native to Consolacion and is made of bamboo strips and dried banana leaves, ran for five minutes and depicted the tranquil hills of the municipality located in northern Cebu.

It highlighted the swaying bamboo grass, the main material in the making of the sarok hat.

The sarok weavers peacefully thrive with nature until pests swarmed the village threatening the means of livelihood of the people of Consolacion.

“The people tried in vain to battle the offending creatures. But thankfully, the divine intervention of Senior Sto. Niño defeated the sinister creatures and once again, brought peace and prosperity to Consolacion,” described Rosos.

Read more: Tribu Malipayon: Consolacion’s ‘happy’ contingent joins its first Sinulog

Rosos, 41, is an award-winning choreographer, who yielded successful finishes at the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, which ran from 2008 to 2012 during the time of former Cebu governor Gwendolyn Garcia and was dubbed as the “Festival of Festivals.”

It brought together contingents from Cebu’s towns and cities to showcase their culture and heritage through festival dances.

Rosos was the choreographer of Consolacion’s Sarok Festival during the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

He has since desired to choreograph for a contingent for the Sinulog but the timing was always off.

“This is the case of perfect timing. The previous years, I have always wanted to join the Sinulog but the schedule was always in conflict with the fiesta celebration in my hometown, Santa Fe,” he said.

Last year, when Consolacion Mayor Teresa Alegado told him that the town will send a contingent to the Sinulog Festival, Rosos set his focus on creating a performance that venerates the Señor Sto. Niño accented by aesthetically pleasing costumes and props.

Rosos, also a designer, has been a choreographer since he was 12 years old in his hometown, Santa Fe, Bantayan Island.

“My mother was an elementary teacher. For school presentations, she would ask me to create dances for her students,” he said.

Rosos showcased his eye for details with Tribu Malipayon’s costumes in red, gold and brown colors.

The neo-ethnic-inspired costumes were made from sequenced clothing accentuated with wooden and sequin beads. The costumes were adorned by small saroks and feathers to complete the look.

Rosos did not specify how much the contingent spent for the entire presentation.

Asked how they will spend the contingent’s prize money which totalled about P1.2 million, he said: “Nothing concrete yet but it’s something that will make everyone happy.” /dcb