P1M shabu seized; high value target nabbed in Pit-os drug bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A million peso worth of suspected shabu was confiscated and two drug suspects, one of whom was considered a high-value target, were arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation on Thursday, January 24, in Barangay Pit-os, in northern Cebu City.

Chief Inspector Elizando Quijano, Talamban Police Precinct chief, said in a phone interview that they confiscated 153.53 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P1,046,000.

Quijano said that they arrested Lyle Leyson, 22, of Barangay Pulangbato, and Edwin Balasabas of Barangay Pit-os during the buy-bust operation of the Talamban Police Precinct.

He said that Leyson, whom the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac), had been allegedly tagged as a high value target, in the barangay while Balasabas had been identified as allegedly his aide.

This is Quijano’s first drug operation in the area as a Talamban Police Precinct chief.

Quijano had assumed as the the police precinct chief on Wednesday.

Leyson and Balasabas were detained at the Talamban Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs