Silangan I residents slam insinuations linking them to Probe team leader’s shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines—They lost their homes, but they would not take a life as a payment.

This was the statement of Lawyer Vincent Isles, the legal counsel of the residents of Sitio Silangan I, Barangay Tejero, whose homes were recently demolished on Wednesday, January 23.

The residents move through their lawyer came amid insinuations linking them to the the shooting of the Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, Enhancement (Probe) team leader, Arnulfo Cadungog, on Thursday afternoon, January 24.

Raquel Arce, Probe team chief, earlier told Cebu Daily News Digital that she believed that the attack was work-related especially since Cadungog led the Probe team during the demolition of houses in Sitio Silangan I.

Isles said that his clients had repeatedly brought their concerns to the court, and they would not resort to killing Cadungog because it would not benefit them in any way.

“I think this is very unfair to my clients. I understand Ma’am Raquel has a basis for her insinuations against my clients. I hope maklaro at the end of the day kay ako giclear sa akong mga clients nga niingon gyod sila nga dili silay nipasiugda ato ug wala miy labot nga gipusil si Mister Cadungog,” said Isles.

Isles said he hoped that Cadungog would recover from his injuries so that the truth of the incident might be revealed and justice could be served through the courts.

“I do not know ni Ma’am Raquel kung unsa’y basis moingon siya duna kunoy threats. Tan-awa pud nako nga based sa mga estorya sa mga tawo pag Lunes. Pagguba sa nine ka balay, wala man gyoy active participation si Mister Arnulfo Cadungog except sa siyay team leader,” said Isles.

“Wala man makuha akong mga cliente ilang birahan si Mister Cadungog. Kung imo na siyang patyon, that doesn’t mean nga walay mopuli niya nga magteam leader,” said Isles.

Isles said he is convinced that none of his clients had a hand in the killing of Cadungog and he hoped that the public would also reserve their judgments before pointing fingers at the residents who had already lost their homes.

Cadungog was shot by an unknown assailant on board a motorcycle on Thursday afternoon along MJ Cuenco avenue.

Cadungog survived the attack and is now recuperating in the hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds on the neck and chin./dbs

