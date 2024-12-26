Astrolabio set to face Thai opponent in February comeback fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Two-time world title challenger Vincent “Asero” Astrolabio will return to the ring on February 15 in Kulaman, Sultan Kudarat.

Astrolabio is set to face Thai fighter Prasitsak Phaprom in a 10-round, non-title bounce-back fight co-promoted by Knuckleheads Boxing, led by Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions, and Top 5 Boxing.

This marks Astrolabio’s first fight since his first-round knockout loss to Japanese boxing superstar and three-division world champion Junto Nakatani last July in Tokyo, Japan.

At stake in that bout was Nakatani’s World Boxing Council (WBC) world bantamweight title.

Astrolabio, 27, earned his world title shot through a title eliminator against Thailand’s Navapon Khaikanha in 2023, securing victory via an 11th-round technical knockout (TKO).

He currently boasts a record of 19 wins, including an impressive 14 knockouts, with five defeats.

Meanwhile, Prasitsak, 43, is a seasoned veteran with an outstanding 41-4-2 (win-loss-draw) record and 26 knockouts.

However, Prasitsak is coming off back-to-back knockout losses this year to Ibrahim Mafia in Tanzania and fellow Thai Boonrueang Phayom.

Despite this, Prasitsak remains a formidable opponent. The veteran Thai previously contended for a world title in 2016, facing Shiming Zou for the WBO world flyweight title but losing by unanimous decision.

