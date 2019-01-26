Sinas to ask for extension of the Reluya ambush probe if case not solved in 10 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said he will ask for an extension of the investigation into the ambush of Mayor Lakambini “Neneth” Reluya if they fail solve the case in the next ten days.

Sinas, speaking to reporters on Saturday, January 26, said the investigation is well underway with the police rounding up persons of interests and reviewing close-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the ambush that happened past 6 p.m. on January 22 while the mayor’s van was traversing the national highway in Barangay Linao, Talisay City.

The attack, staged by a group of heavily armed men, took the life of the mayor’s husband, Ricardo “Nonoy” Reluya Jr., the barangay captain of Panadtaran and the incumbent Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president of San Fernando; Ricky Montenora, the town’s Local Economic and Investment Promotion Office head; and Allan Bayot, the Reluyas’ family driver.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde has directed PRO-7, the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) and the Talisay City Police Station to solve the Reluya ambush case in two weeks.

“But I will not be pressured by the deadline. Kay basig sa pagdali-dali mangasayop na nuon mi,” said Sinas.

Sinas said he has reported to Albayalde the progress of the case.

According to Sinas, Albayalde would be able to understand if they fail to finish the case within the two week deadline because he has constantly updated the PNP chief of all the movement they made to find the perpetrators and the mastermind of the ambush.

Sinas said that he cannot reveal the progress of the case as this may pre-empt the investigation but he assured the public that they have progressed well with the case.

In an earlier statement, Superintendent Virgilio Bayon-on, the spokesperson of Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Reluya, said they were nearing 75 percent in solving the case.

They were also in the process of identifying the plate number of the white Toyota Innova that allegedly intercepted the van of Mayor Reluya.

The police have also conducted a reenactment of the ambush based on the accounts of witnesses and survivors, including that of Mayor Reluya, Sinas said.

Sinas also assured that the police have provided a round-the-clock security for Mayor Reluya and the two other survivors who are currently recuperating in a hospital in Cebu City.

The regional director also promised to provide ample security for the wake of Nonoy Reluya especially during his transport from Cebu City to San Fernando town tomorrow, January 27.

“We will provide all the security we can give for the family and the survivors especially to keep the mayor safe,” said Sinas. /elb