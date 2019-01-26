Accenture ends three-year reign of Converters, advances to Elite Classic Finals

Cebu City, Philippines – The Accenture Sharks put an end to the three-year reign of the Converters with a 69-58 win in the do-or-die Game 3 of the semifinals in the Elite Classic division of the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball on Saturday, January 26, at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

Smelling blood in the water after equalizing the series at 1-1 with an emphatic Game 2 win, the Sharks pounced on the Converters in the middle periods, outscoring their rivals, 40-26, to take full control of the game and eventually snag the series-clinching win.

Former University of Cebu forward Archie Batua led the Sharks’ attack with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists while his former college teammate, Junas Misa, was just as stellar, collecting 10 points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Jaime Pacquiao, Jr. led the erstwhile champs with 15 points while former Jose Rizal University Heavy Bomber Jay-R Bulangis added 14 markers.

The Sharks will face off against the Sykes Pioneers in a best-of-three finals affair that begins on Sunday, January 27, at 4:30 p.m.

This match-up will see a bevy of former Cesafi aces on each side with Sykes featuring the likes of Cesafi All Stars Janjan Auditor and Victor Rabat, while Accenture counters with Batua, Misa and Sherwin Resilla. /bjo