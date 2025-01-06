Paul Alelu Flores reflects on Mustangs’ legacy, future in coaching farewell

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Paul Alelu Flores, one of the most promising head coaches in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Men’s Basketball Tournament, has officially stepped down as head coach of the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs.

After two seasons of leading one of the Cesafi’s newest teams, Flores bids farewell, citing time constraints and shifting priorities.

While his departure was informally known within the league as early as December, Flores recently addressed the decision in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital. He candidly discussed the challenges of his tenure, the moments he cherished most, and the “what ifs” that linger as he closes this chapter of his career.

The Mustangs wrapped up the 2024 Cesafi season with a 2-6 win-loss record. Flores attributed part of their struggles to the absence of several key recruits who could have bolstered their size and strength in the paint. Nevertheless, he viewed the experience as a stepping stone for the team’s growth.

In explaining his decision to step away, Flores cited the toll of balancing his responsibilities as a banker and a coach. Traveling 3–4 hours from Cebu City to Bogo City for practices, coupled with his desire to spend more time with his family, proved unsustainable.

TIME AND PRIORITIES

“The main reason for my departure is time and priorities,” Flores said.

“Traveling back and forth to Bogo City while working with RCBC Bank was difficult to manage. More importantly, I want to focus on my son, who is showing interest in basketball. I want to guide him and dedicate more time to his development.”

Despite the challenges, Flores reflected fondly on his two-year stint. His inaugural season with the Mustangs was particularly promising, as they posted a 4-6 record and finished just two wins shy of a Final Four berth.

However, it was an off-season tournament that the Mustangs joined in Siquijor that left an indelible mark on Flores.

“One of my best memories wasn’t in Cesafi but in an out-of-town league in Siquijor. We played in the championship against a team with a foreign player. The camaraderie, the experience, and the support from our team manager, Mark Malazarte, made it unforgettable,” Flores shared.

Flores remains optimistic about the future of the Mustangs and expressed hope that his successor will elevate the team to greater heights.

“The management will make the final decision, and I hope they choose someone deserving. Each coach has their unique style, and I respect that. One thing is certain is these players value respect, sportsmanship, and character. They will give their all, no matter the odds,” he said.

UNANSWERED QUESTIONS

For Flores, the greatest unanswered questions of his tenure revolve around missed opportunities. Key players such as Matt Flores, Rovello Robles, and Kin Dayday opted to play for other programs, while Cesafi rulings deemed top recruits Jack Roa and JCo Montecalvo ineligible last season.

“If those players had suited up for us, our standings would have been completely different,” Flores said.

“Those are the biggest ‘what ifs’ of my time with the Mustangs,” he added.

As he steps away, Flores takes pride in fostering a culture of respect, camaraderie, and family within the team.

“I treated them as my own sons. I cared for, respected, and loved my players. For me, that’s the legacy I want to leave behind. I hope this culture endures,” Flores said.

He also expressed gratitude to the CRMC administration, the Bogo City government, and team manager Mark Malazarte for their support throughout his tenure.

“Once a Mustang, always a Mustang. I want to see them succeed not just in Cesafi but also in life,” Flores concluded.

