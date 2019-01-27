P3.1M shabu seized in Basak San Nicolas anti-illegal drug operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An estimated P3.1 million worth of suspected shabu was confiscated in an anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Basak San Nicolas in Cebu City on the evening of Saturday, January 26.

Chief Inspector Francis Renz Talosig, Mambaling Police Precinct chief, told Cebu Daily News Digital in an interview on Saturday evening, that they also arrested 19-year-old Joshua Amigable of Barangay Labangon during the buy-bust operation in Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

Talosig said that they confiscated several packs of suspected shabu from Amigable with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P3.1 million.

He said that they were not expecting to confiscate a large amount of illegal drugs from Amigable since they were only responding to a report of the suspect’s illegal drug activity in the area.

The late evening drug bust is the second “more than a million peso drug haul” of the Cebu City Police officers on Saturday, January 26.

The first was the early morning buy-bust operation of the Labangon Police Precinct in Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City where they followed the suspect from his rented apartment in Barangay Busay in Cebu City to Talisay City.

The Talisay City drug operation of the Labangon Police headed by Chief Inspector Keith Allen Andaya led to the confiscation of P1.3 million of suspected shabu from a high value target, Philip Abella of Barangay Lawaan.

Meanwhile, Amigable, who was arrested in the Basak San Nicolas anti-illegal drug operation, was detained at the Mambaling Police Precinct detention cell pending the filing of charges./dbs