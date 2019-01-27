Five teams dispute Cesafi futsal title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Futsal tournament of the 18th Cesafi season kicks off on Sunday, January 27, at the University of San Carlos (USC) gym with five teams contesting the title.

The five teams are reigning champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, USC, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R), University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF), and guest school Sisters of Mary Schools (SMS) Girlstown.

The SMS Girlstown is accepted as a guest team as part of the Cesafi’s charity as per Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy.

Originally, there were eights teams to see action but Cebu Doctors’ University, St. Theresa’s College and Southwestern University-Phinma have withdrawn their entry, according to tournament manager Francis Ramirez.

Ramirez added that the futsal tournament will again be an exhibition this season as they have yet to separate the secondary and collegiate categories.

This is the second season that the Cesafi is having a futsal tournament.

Currently, the tournament is open so secondary and collegiate teams play under one category.

Ramirez said that probably in the next season, they will be able to put secondary and collegiate divisions.

There are four games on hand on Sunday.

Up first will be SHS-AdC versus USC, followed by USJ-R against USPF, then USC vs USJ-R while SMS Girlstown will cap the day against USPF. /bjo