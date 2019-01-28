Accenture nears Elite Classic crown 

Cebu City, Philippines – The Accenture Sharks are now on the verge of scoring their very first championship in the Tanduay Athletics E-Leagues for Basketball as they outlasted the Sykes Pioneers, 66-62, in Game 1 of the Elite Classic finals on Sunday, January 27, at the City Sports Club-Cebu.

The Sharks can put an end to their eight-year wait and climb to the top of the mountain with a win in Game 2 slated for next weekend.

Jetro Gonzaga topscored for Accenture with 18 points and eight rebounds while Junas Misa played a complete game with 12 points, four boards and six assists.

Archie Batua failed to reach double-figures in scoring with just seven points but did his damage in other ways as he added five rebounds, two assists and four steals.

Victor Rabat led Sykes — the tournament’s very first champion back in 2005 — with 21 points and 10 rebounds while Janjan Auditor had 20. Former University of Cebu forward Mark Olmilla also stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, four steals and three blocks.

However, the team’s other Cesafi player, point guard Earl Montilla, just could not get it going and had a dismal outing with just three points and three assists. /bjo