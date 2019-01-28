Cebu Muslim community leader condemns Jolo bombing as a ‘terrorist act’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The leadership of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos in the Visayas (NCMF Visayas) is praying that peace will return to Jolo, Sulu following Sunday’s twin bombing of a Roman Catholic Cathedral in the area that killed at least 27 people and injured more than 77.

Malo Manonggiring, director of NCMF Visayas, said that the Cebuano Muslim community condemned the “terroristic acts” that happened just soon after the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) received a positive response from the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) in a plebiscite on January 21.

“This is a test to the BOL because the BOL has already been ratified by the people. Although Jolo, nagboto sila ng no but as far as the ratification is concerned, Jolo is included,” said Manonggiring.

Manonggiring said the bombing was one of the challenges that ARMM have to overcome as the BOL begins to take effect in the next two years until 2022, as peace and security remain to be a problem in the region.

As for the Muslim community in Cebu, Manonggiring said they are one with the Catholics and other religious sectors in seeking for peace and justice for the lives that have been lost in the bombings.

He said that the relationship between Christians and Muslims in Cebu have always been amiable and a similar tragedy is not likely to happen in the province or even in the Visayas.

“We have always worked hard that Muslims and Non-Muslims will live peacefully side by side in the community,” he added.

Manonggiring also assured that the Muslim community has always maintained a good and cooperative relationship with the local police and that they would immediately report the entry of any suspicious individuals passing off as members of their community.

He also expressed trust and confidence to the leadership of Chief Superintendent Debold Sinas, the director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), and Senior Superintendent Royina Garma, director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), to keep the peace in the region and in Cebu City.

Manonggiring hoped that the bombing will not affect the implementation of BOL, which he said has been the wish of most Muslim Filipinos. /elb