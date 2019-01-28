Ring in the Year of the Earth Pig at Seda Ayala Center Cebu

Seda Ayala Center Cebu welcomes the Chinese New Year with a festive culinary adventure at Misto. To celebrate the Year of the Earth Pig, the restaurant will be adorned with traditional red lanterns and will be offering an exquisite feast of several well-known Chinese delicacies and recipes including a dim sum spread, sweet and sour dishes as well as a noodle station. The traditional festivity of the colorful Lion Dance will also take place at the lobby of Seda Ayala Center Cebu on February 4, Monday.

The Chinese New Year menu includes a gastronomic mix of Chinese specialties, international favorites and local dishes. The lunch buffet will be available at Misto this February 4 and 6 for only Php850nett per person and on February 5 at Php1000 nett per person. A dinner spread is also available for friends and families on February 4 from 06:00pm – 10:00pm. Dinner is priced at Php1,000nett only.

Celebrate prosperity, good fortune and cheer this Chinese New Year at Cebu’s premier city hotel! For inquiries and reservations, please contact (032) 411 5800. You may also email Seda Ayala Center Cebu through accebu@sedahotels.com.