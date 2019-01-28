Ateneo too much for UV in National Collegiate Championship

Cebu City, Philippines – The Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles made short work of the three-time defending Cesafi champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, 95-71, to emerge as the champions in the 2018 National Collegiate Championship Presidents Cup on Monday, January 28, at the Filoil Flying V Center in the City of San Juan.

The Green Lancers fell behind early 8-19 but still hung tough and were within nine, 27-36, after a tip-in by Bassieru Sackor with 4:11 to go. But the Blue Eagles pulled away behind the shotmaking of big man Angelo Kouame, Bryan Andrade and Thirdy Ravena who had a four-point play in the 16-5 windup that gave Ateneo a 52-34 lead at halftime.

From that point on, Ateneo just imposed their will on both ends of the floor, outscoring UV 23-11 in the third to raise their lead to a whopping 30 points, 75-45, with just one period left to play.

The loss left a bitter taste in the mouth of UV head coach Gary Cortes, who lamented his team’s lack of fire in the winner-take-all match.

“Kulang ang intensity,” was Cortes’ terse answer through text message when asked for his opinion on the lopsided game.

He added that if he were to rate his team’s performance, he’d give it a 5 out of 10.

Playing in his final game donning the green and white jersey of the Green Lancers, reigning Cesafi MVP Rey Suerte sizzled for 26 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals in spite being the focus of Ateneo’s defense.

Sackor added 16 points and 12 rebounds while team skipper Josue Segumpan had 14 points, four boards and two steals.

Ateneo meanwhile, had five players reach double-figures in scoring led by Isaac Go’s 15 points, spiked by four three-pointers. Andrade finished with 13 while Romulo Berjay and Ravena each had 12 markers.

Point guard SJ Belangel contributed 10 to help Ateneo claim its fourth title in this annual tournament of champions from all across the country. /bjo