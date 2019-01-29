PDEA-7 inspects Cebu City pharmacies selling regulated drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) randomly visited today, January 29, Cebu City pharmacies selling regulated drugs for the conduct of a Dangerous Drugs Regulatory Inspection.

The inspection was made to make sure that pharmacies comply with provisions of Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation No. 1, Series of 2014 on the display and sales of regulated drugs.

“(The) aforesaid inspection is routinary and unannounced to determine the state of conformity or compliance of PDEA-registered entities with the terms and conditions of their license pursuant to DDB Regulations and other issuances and prescribed standards by PDEA,” said PDEA-7 in an advisory posted on their Facebook page at 11 a.m. today.

During their inspection, the pharmacy’s branch manager and authorized pharmacist were also re-oriented on the proper handling of regulated drugs, added the PDEA-7 FB post.