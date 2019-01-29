Rabie Ian Pogoy: Cebu’s young queen maker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Aside from their families, behind the crown and success of beauty pageant enthusiasts is a talent manager.

Rabie Ian Pogoy, 24, has produced at least 18 titleholders in Cebu since 2015 including Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 Nicole Yance Borromeo of City of Carcar and Sinulog Festival Queen 2019 first runner-up Ciairha Jenyne M. Monsanto from Tribu Malipayon of the town of Consolacion.

“I am very happy. Wala ko mag expect nga mo win og dungan ang duha kay first time to nako na naay talents for Sinulog Festival Queen. Mostly into other pageants sila nako mapa join,” Pogoy told Cebu Daily News Digital.

When he learned that the local government units (LGUs) chose Borromeo and Mansanto as their lead dancers, Pogoy made sure to follow-up their needs as they joined one of the biggest competitions in Cebu.

But what made his talents stood out in the competition?

“For me, ang personality and attitude. Next na gyud na ang beauty and brains. Mao na akong gi remind pirmi nilang Nicole, Ciairha, and other Shutter models,” he said.

Before Borromeo and Mansanto joined Sinulog Festival Queen 2019, Pogoy was a big help in their previous pageants.

Borromeo earned several titles like Miss Cebu City Olympics 2016, Miss Cesafi 2017, Miss Silka Cebu 2017, Miss Silka Philippines second runner-up, and Miss Mandaue 2018 first runner-up. For Mansanto, she was Miss Consolacion 2018 first runner-up.

How it all started

A native of Cordova, Cebu, Pogoy started as a photographer. He won first place in Kadaugan sa Mactan photo contest in 2012 and 2013 and the grand prize winner in the National Visual Arts Photo Contest in Manila in 2014.

“Pero since high school pa ko, mag yaya and PA (personal assistant) nako sa muse sa among school,” he said.

With his own background in photography and influence from his cousins and fashion designers Orville Biongcog and Phillip Tampus, Pogoy decided to officially open Shutter Models and Talent Management in 2015.

Another reason why he runs a talent agency is to open doors to people who are bullied because of the color of their skin.

“I want to celebrate diversity. I was also bullied because of my skin color. I want to uplift them through this way,” the 24-year old dusky-skinned manager said.

At present, he manages 40 talents who are both full Filipino and of mixed parentage – American, Spanish, Russian, Italian, Danish,Australian, British, German, Norwegian, Chinese, and Israeli.

Other titleholders in Cebu under his wing are Iulia Miranda (Miss Tourism Russia 2015), Lorraine Hann (Miss Consolacion 2017, Miss Governors Cup 2018, and Miss Cesafi 2018), Malka Shaver (Miss Dumaguete 2015, Miss Mandaue 2016, and Miss Manila first runner-up), Ralphiela Lewis (Miss Campus Face Philippines 2016 and Miss Mandaue 2017), Katie Sanders (Miss Carcar City 2015), Megan Campbell (Hiyas Nan Carrasca 2017), Merl Gayo (Miss Cebu 2015 third runner-up), Sharon Fuchs (Miss Dumaguete 2015), Kelsey Adams (Miss Mandaue 2014 fourth runner-up and Miss Mactan 2014), Francis Jade (Miss Silka Cebu 2018 first runner-up), Claire Dela Serna (Miss Lapu-Lapu City 2016), Nathalie Shaw (Miss USJR 2016), Shaznay Corres (Miss Cordova 2015), Judah Cohen (Mr. Lapu-Lapu City 2012) Lorenzo Bacaltos (Hari ng Lapu-Lapu first runner-up), and John Paul Ocat (Man of the World Philippines 2018).

For him, his edge in successfully handling talents is his age.

“Maka relate ko nila (as young people). I understand them kay lahi naman gud ang generation karon. I also show to them na mo support ko sa ilang dreams,” the 24-year old manager said.

He also reminds his talents to remain humble even if they won several crowns.

“Even if you are beauty queens or titleholders, same ra gyud tang tanan nga tawo. Mas dako lang gyud sila og platform sa ilang advocacies,” he said. /elb