Father and son in the Sambag 1 shooting laid to rest

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Amid tearful goodbyes, family members and friends today laid to rest father and son Edwin and Shaun Edwin Bacaltos, who were killed in a shooting incident between two families in Barangay Sambag I on January 21, 2019.

Edwin, 58, and Shaun Edwin, 22, were brought to their final resting place in adjoining plots at the Cebu Memorial Park (Cempark) in Banilad, Cebu City on Tuesday, January 29.

Tears flowed from the family and friends who attended the Requiem Mass at the St. Therese Parish in Barangay Lahug at 1 p.m. today.

The attendees, mostly clad in white, queued to see Edwin and Shaun Edwin for the last time before they were brought to Cempark at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Bradley Bacaltos, Shaun’s older brother, told CDN Digital that they will continue to seek justice for his father and brother.

Michael Bacaltos, who admitted he shot Vanzant after he saw his father being shot, was held by the police hours after the shooting.But was able to post bail on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, after the police downgraded the case against him from murder to homicide and from frustrated murder to frustrated homicide.

Michael posted a bail bond of P120,000 for homicide and P36,000 for the frustrated homicide charges.

Vincent Navales, Vanzant’s brother who was involved in the confrontation and the shootout, turned himself to the police on the night of January 21. Three other companions of the Navales brothers who were involved in the confrontation are still at large.