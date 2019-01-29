Three Talisay City Jail detainees positive for drugs use

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three detainees of the Talisay City Jail tested positive for drug use during a surprise drug test administered by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) earlier today, January 29.

Jail Chief Insp. Crisyrel Awe, Talisay City Jail warden, said the two detainees will be made to undergo confirmatory testing to identify the chemical found on their urine sample.

Awe said the two claimed that they were taking medication for their sickness which he did not elaborate.

The third detainee who tested positive for marijuana use admitted that he has been smoking pot before he was arrested and detained on January 11, 2019 for illegal drugs possession.

Awe said they will have to wait for the outcome of the confirmatory testing on the two detainees before they will decide what sanctions to impose against them and the third detainee.

The surprised drug test was held after personnel from PDEA-7 and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology in Talisay City inspected the male and female dormitories of the city jail earlier today, January 29.

The Talisay City Jail has 971 detainees.

Awe told Cebu Daily News Digital that they failed to recover any contraband during their inspection which was organized to especially rid the jail facility of illegal drugs.

Before the day ended, PDEA-7 personnel also subjected 38 jail personnel to a surprise drug test, but test results remain unavailable as of this writing. / dcb