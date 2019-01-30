Camp of Mandaue City mayor says complaint filed by PWD is a form of harassment

Mandaue City, Cebu – The camp of Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Gabriel Quisumbing describes the cases filed by a city hall employee who is a PWD (person with disability) before the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas as a form of harassment.

Michael Pielago, 44, filed a complaint against the mayor for violating Republic Act 7277, or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, Oppression, and Republic Act 3019, or the Anti Graft and Corrupt Practices Act on Wednesday morning, January 30, 2019.

In a statement released through the Mandaue City Public Information Office (PIO) on Wednesday afternoon, Atty. Elaine Bathan, chief of staff of Quisumbing, described Pielago and the first four complainants–Damaso Tumulak, Engr. Andres Suson, Florentino dela Paz Jr. and Danna Jane Escalante–as die hard loyalist of incumbent 6th District Congressman Jonas Cortes.

Cortes is running against Quisumbing for the mayoralty post of Mandaue City in the coming midterm elections in May.

“It is unfortunate that he allowed himself to be made a pawn in the politics of his patron. Mr. Pielago like misters Tumulak, Suson, Dela Paz and Ms. Escalante, have one thing in common. They are Kaabag and die hard loyalists of the incumbent congressman and the opponent of the Mayor Quisumbing,” Bathan said.

He said that the timing of these cases puts into doubt the motive behind the filing of such cases.

The complaint stemmed after Pielago was reassigned from the House of Mandaue (HOME), a facility for children in conflict with the law (CICL) located in Basak, Mandaue City, to the Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO).

Quisumbing signed a memorandum dated January 7, 2019 for Pielago’s reassignment.

In his complaint, Pielago, who uses crutches to move around due to his condition, said that it is difficult for him to perform his duty since HUDO is located at the second floor of the Mandaue City Hall annex building.

Pielago started working at the Mandaue City Social Welfare Office on September 1, 2014, during the term of then mayor Cortes. On July 26, 2018, he was transferred by Quisumbing to HOME.

But Bathan explained that Pielago was transferred to HUDO as the office greatly requires a social worker for its operation.

“As a matter of fact, such move was pursuant to the request from such office for a social worker who would assist them in conducting the social operation of the informal settlers and members of the urban poor,” she added.

She added that Pielago was immediately given assignments but he never complied with the tasks assigned to him and has always been absent from work.

Quisumbing, Bathan said, has even shelled out his personal funds to support Pielago’s Masteral degree study so that he can deliver in such sensitive position that requires skills of an able social worker.

“Such move only shows that his disability has nothing to do with his transfer. His handicap never prevents him from performing,” she said. “Aside from the fact that this case is obviously intended to harass the mayor, it is ironic to claim oppression from someone who is the same person who has granted him the privileges he has been enjoying.”

Pielago, for his, part explained that the cases he filed have nothing to do with politics.

“In the first place dili ni siya politika kay una sa tanan dili ko politko. Ikaduha, wala paman ang campaign period. Ikatulo, civil service eligible ko unya non-partisan, unya kun moapil ko ana, for what? Regular ko, for what purpose? Mura ra’g gilisod-lisod nako akong kaugalingon,” Pielago said. /bjo