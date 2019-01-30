PWD Mandaue City City Hall employee files complaint against Mayor Luigi Quisumbing

Mandaue City, Cebu – A Mandaue City hall employee who is a person with disability (PWD) lodged a complaint against Mayor Luigi Gabriel Quisumbing before the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas because of his reassignment.

Michael Pielago filed a complaint against the mayor for violating Republic Act 7277, or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons, Oppression, and Republic Act 3019, or the Anti Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

The 44-year-old Pielago was reassigned to the Housing and Urban Development Office (HUDO) based on a memorandum signed by the mayor dated January 7, 2019.

He used to be a social worker assigned to the Hope of Mandaue (HOME), a facility for children in conflict with the law, located in Basak, Mandaue City.

In his complaint, Pielago, who uses crutches to move around due to his condition, said that it is difficult for him to perform his duty since HUDO is located at the second floor of the Mandaue City Hall annex building.

Jun Vileganio, Public Information Officer of Mandaue city, told CDN that the mayor has not yet issued any statement regarding the issue.

Pielago started working at the Mandaue City Social Welfare Office on September 1, 2014, during the term of then mayor Jonas Cortes. He started at HOME on July 26, 2018. /bjo