Companies can request for offsite cedula processing

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Companies and business establishments with over 500 employees may request for an offsite processing of community tax certificate (cedula) for their respective companies.

This was revealed by Acting City Treasurer Arlene Retuza, who said that the city is seeking ways to lessen the number of people processing their cedulas at the city hall.

Retuza admitted that even with availability of an online application, the release of the cedula remains to be a challenge for the city because of the large volumes of applicants who flock the city hall everyday.

As a solution, the city is inviting companies with more than 500 employees to request the City Treasurer’s Office for a remote collection of the community tax to cater to their personnel.

Retuza said this practice have been done for the past years but is now seen as one of the main solutions to cater more taxpayers outside the city hall.

“We send them the collectors for the cedula upon request. We go to companies and issue the cedulas of their employees,” said Retuza.

Retuza said that for businesses with 500 and more employees, only a request letter is required from the company.

“Daghan na companies na ang nagbuhat ni ana. Nagsuki na gani ang uban,” said Retuza.

However, for companies with less than 500 employees, their request will now depend on the availability of the collectors who are authorized to release the cedula since there are only 10 collectors for the city treasury.

“But makadeputize ta. Atong mga barangay treasurers can be authorized to collect the community tax,” said Retuza.

Retuza said that these barangays who are authorized to release cedulas earn 50 percent of the tax for the barangay.

Retuza hopes that with this initiative, the releasing of the cedula will become more convenient for the people. /bjo