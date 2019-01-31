Minus-baha task force formed to help keep city’s canals declogged

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City has formed a task group to concentrate on declogging canals and lessen, if not eliminate, the chances of flooding in the city’s streets during the rainy season.

According to Councilor Jerry Guardo, the deputy mayor for the city’s infrastructure, the main purpose of the eight teams of the Minus-baha task force is to collect the dirt and garbage that the barangays get from cleaning the sewer lines.

Guardo said that the Minus-baha task force is equipped with a Bobcat Mini Pay Loader and a mini drumptruck that will roam around the city, collecting the garbage, silt, and dirt taken out of the drainage lines.

“Sauna kay ig human limpyo sa barangay sa kanal, ibilin ra nila daplin sa dalan. Mobalik ra pud sa kanal ig sugod sa uwan. Karon naa na gyoy mokuha anang hugaw sa kanal,” said Guardo.

The Minus-baha task force will be working from 8 a.m to 5 p.m daily to collect the garbage, to declog canals, and to respond to any request for sewer declogging in any of the barangays.

Guardo said that request can be made through text or through social media for faster coordination.

“Sauna dugay kaayo ang pagrespond if naay barangay morequest ug declogging. Moabot og weeks ug usahay more than a month. But now, quick response na ta,” he said.

Guardo said that the formation of the group was brought about by the need to prevent flooding through the maintenance of the sewers.

Guardo said that they expect lesser declogging requests during the upcoming summer season since flooding is less likely to happen, but he also said they will continue to declog the canals to prevent future floods. /bjo