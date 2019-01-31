DOTr: World Bank to help in development of integrated transport system for Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that the World Bank (WB) will now be helping the Philippine government for the implementation of the Metro Cebu Integrated Intermodal Transport System (MCIITS).

“World Bank will help DOTr in the development of the integrated transport system for Metro Cebu— having experience in planning and implementing various major transport projects worldwide,” DOTr communications director Goddess Hope Libiran said in a statement sent to Cebu Daily News Digital.

The MCIITS is composed of the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), LRT (Light Rail Transit), a point-to-point bus system, a monorail, and an intelligent traffic management system.

Libiran said the WB, the largest financial institution that grants loans to fund capital projects of countries around the world, will help integrate the components of MCIITS.

“They will help integrate proposals and plans of LRT and BRT and other transport systems into an efficient intermodal system,” she said.

“We want projects to be intermodal, wherein commuters can easily transfer rides between modes, and with a single automated fare ticketing system, thus promoting the efficiency of public transport,” she added.

On January 29, DOTr posted on their official Facebook page that they have met with representatives of WB to discuss about the MCIITS.

“IN PHOTOS: Presidential Assistant for Visayas Secretary Michael Dino, DOTr Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark De Leon, and OPAV Assistant Secretary Jonji Gonzales meet with World Bank officials to discuss the implementation of the Integrated Intermodal Transport System in Metro Cebu,” DOTr’s caption stated.

DOTr also said the regional directors of the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO – 7) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board – 7 (LTFRB – 7) were present during the meeting.

Libiran said they are targeting to start the first phase of MCIITS’ construction March this year. The BRT and LRT components are expected to be finished by 2020.

The WB has granted the Philippine government US $198-million worth of loan for the implementation of BRT, which has a price tag of P17-billion.

“The same loan is being used, but World Bank is putting in more assistance to DOTr for the MCIITS,” said Libiran. /bjo