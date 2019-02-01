Charges against Michael Bacaltos downgraded to homicide and attempted homicide

Cebu City, Philippines – The Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office downgraded the murder and attempted murder charges lodged against Michael Bacaltos.

Abellana Police Chief Inspector Eduardo Sanchez told reporters in a press interview on Friday, February 1, that they already received the resolution from the fiscal’s office.

“These are two cases. Murder and attempted murder. But both were downgraded to homicide and attempted homicide,” said Sanchez in Cebuano.

Sanchez added they were informed that Michael has already posted bail last week.

Meanwhile, Sanchez said they are still waiting for the resolution of the murder charges filed against Vincent Navales.

“But Vincent is still confined in the hospital,” he said.

Sanchez said they are still waiting for the Bacaltos family to formally lodge a complaint against the three other individuals who were seen when the crime was committed last January 21 in Barangay Sambag I, Cebu City.

“If the family will not file, then the police will. [It will be] the same case, murder,” Sanchez added. /bjo