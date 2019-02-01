Bio-Fresh ousts Megacryl in Davies Paints Cup

Cebu City, Philippines – Bio-Fresh sent Megacryl packing with a 77-73 win in the quarterfinal round of the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 2nd Davies Paints Cup last weekend at the University of San Carlos gym.

Kimkim Rebosura took on a leading role for the offense of Bio-Fresh as he had 22 points, three rebounds, four assists and a steal to help them get their first win in Bracket A of this round.

Wingman Criz Matunog also stepped up with 19, while former Southwestern University (SWU) guard Joseph Escober put up a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds to go with six assists and three blocks in his first game in this competition.

The loss was Megacryl’s second in a row, which put them out of contention for the semifinals.

In the other game, Liquid-Tile evened up their record at 1-1 in Bracket B with a 68-63 win over Sun & Rain.

Michael Cinco spearheaded Liquid-Tile’s attack with 29 points and 13 rebounds while Ralph Catugas and Lemuel Aspacio helped him out with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The top two finishers of each bracket will advance to the semifinals. /bjo