Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council member caught with P2.1 million worth of illegal drugs

Cebu City, Philippines – A member of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC) in Barangay Suba, Cebu City is now in hot water after she was arrested for possession of illegal drugs.

Operatives from the Pardo Police Station arrested Lourdes Abella on Wednesday evening, January 30, 2019, in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Bulacao, Cebu City.

Chief Inspector Regino Maramag, chief of Pardo Police Station, told Cebu Daily News Digital in a phone interview that they formally lodged a complaint against Abella on Thursday, January 31, before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office.

Abella was accused of violating Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

“She is still detained in our station since the case filed against her was non-bailable,” said Maramag.

Based on police reports, Abella was caught in the possession of 310 grams of shabu worth P2.1 million. /bjo